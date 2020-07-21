Iran, Iraq to expand customs coop.

In a meeting on Tuesday, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi and Iraqi Minister of Finance Ali Allawi emphasized on reopening of Iran-Iraq border and boosting customs cooperation.

Allawi also said that Iraq seeks to use Iran's customs experiences, especially in the field of electronic procedures, and added that Iraq's southern borders will be reopened as soon as possible.

Both sides further stressed the need to establish a joint trade gateway and voiced readiness to exchange customs information.

FA/ 4979943