Iran, Iraq underscore expansion of mutual ties

In this meeting, Iranian envoy Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi justice minister Judge Salar Abdul-Sattar stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The two Iranian and Iraqi officials also discussed relations and issues of interests of the two sides.

In the last three months since the formation of the new government in Iraq, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran has met with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and most of his cabinet ministers. Congratulating them on their responsibilities, Masjedi has called for expanding cooperation and advancing bilateral agreements.

On July 27, Masjedi met and held talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji, where they stressed the need to continue cooperation between Iran and Iraq in line with rendering services to the common interests of the two countries.

Also, on July 15, Iran's Ambassador to Iraq met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Dirjal on the expansion of sports cooperation, where Masjedi announced Iran’s interest in sending sports products to Iraq.

