Jul 19, 2020, 11:20 AM

Steel production vol. tops 7.1mn tons in Q1

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Some 7,135,000 tons of steel was produced in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20), registering a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Although production volume of billet and bloom (steel ingots) in the first three months of the current year decreased, total production volume of intermediate steel in the country recorded a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

Of total 7,135,000 tons of steel produced in the first quarter of the current year, 4,120,000 and 3,015,000 tons of which related to the billet, bloom and slab respectively.

According to statistics, billet and bloom production volume in the first three months of the current year registered a three percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, production of slab in first quarter of current year registered a 12 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

ISPA put the total volume of steel productions manufactured in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year at 5,335,000 tons, showing a one percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

