Jul 21, 2020, 1:39 PM

Iran exports over 1mn tons of steel in Q1

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Domestic steelmakers exported 1,041,000 tons of steel ingots (billet, bloom and slab) to target markets in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20).

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 1,425,000 tons of steel ingots were exported in the country in three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20, 2019).

Steel production volume in the first quarter of the current year hit 7,135,000 tons, showing a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Based on ISPA statistics, although the production volume of steel ingots (billet and bloom) in the first three months of the current year decreased, the total production of intermediate steel in the country registered a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Some 837,000 tons of billets and blooms were exported from the country in the first quarter of the current year, accounting for 80 percent export share of total steel ingots, ISPA added.

Statistical tables indicate that the total export volume of steel productions in the country hit 388,000 tons, showing a 49 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

