Iran steel production on positive track despite pandemic

As Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization announced on Sunday, Iran steel production in the first half of 2020 stood at 13.88 million tons despite the coronavirus outbreak.

In June, Iran's production level surpassed 2.4 million tons, showing a growth of 5.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, the Iranian body added.

According to the latest Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), some 7,135,000 tons of steel were produced in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20), registering a three percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Although the production volume of billet and bloom (steel ingots) in the first three months of the current year decreased, the total production volume of intermediate steel in the country recorded a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, the same report confirmed in mid-June.

Of total 7,135,000 tons of steel produced in the first quarter of the current year, 4,120,000 and 3,015,000 tons of which related to the billet, bloom and slab respectively.

