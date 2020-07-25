Iran’s steel ingot production vol. up 7.5% in two months

Steel ingot production volume of the country showed a 7.5 percent hike in the first two months of current year as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, production volume of aluminum ingot, alumina powder and cement recorded a 43.4, 7.2 and 6 percent growth respectively.

Statistics showed that 2,195,006 tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in the first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 20), registering a seven percent hike.

About 2,348,008 tons of steel ingot was produced in second month of the current year (from April 20 to May 21).

Total steel productions volume in the first month of the current year (from March 21 to April 20) hit 1,547,005 tons, showing a 31.1 percent increase.

