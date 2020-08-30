Iran coronavirus update: 1,754 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that over the past 24 hours, 1,754 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 373,570.

She added that 103 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 21,462.

There are 3,759 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 321,421 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that 3,207,269 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

