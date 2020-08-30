  1. Iran
Aug 30, 2020, 2:49 PM

Iran coronavirus update: 1,754 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours

Iran coronavirus update: 1,754 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 373,570, of whom 21,462 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that over the past 24 hours, 1,754 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 373,570.

She added that 103 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 21,462.

There are 3,759 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 321,421 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that 3,207,269 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

HJ/5011239

News Code 162895

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News