‘Termites’ to be screened at Italian film festival

Termites is set in both Iran and Armenia. Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeiha lead the cast, which also includes Armenian and Dutch actors.

‘Termites’ is about a young woman, Tara, who, afraid to encounter her past, has never returned home after she lost her mother and brother near the house when she was a child. Years later, she decides to sell the house, which is in northern Iran. On the trip there, together with her husband, certain incidents completely change their life.

Biografilm Festival; International Celebration of Lives is known internationally as the cinematic event entirely dedicated to life stories and to the quality cinema.

The event is organized by the organization Fanatic About Festivals, under the Artistic Direction of Andrea Romeo.

MR/4973086