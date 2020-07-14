  1. Culture
‘Spotted Yellow’ to vie at Locarno film festival

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Spotted Yellow’, directed by Baran Sarmad will take part at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The Iranian film will be screened at the main section of the festival which will be held on August 5-15.

Spotted Yellow tells the story of Roya, a young girl with a yellow spot on her face. One day she feels the signs of a real giraffe in her life. And her normal life is slowly changing.

The Locarno Film Festival is an annual film festival held every August in Locarno, Switzerland. Founded in 1946, it is one of the longest-running film festivals, and is also known for being a prestigious platform for art house films.

