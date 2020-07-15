Observing health protocols, solution in fight against corona

Speaking in a specialized meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Rouhani reiterated, “observing health protocols and guidelines defined by the Ministry of Health and National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention HQ is the definite solution for confronting COVID-19.”

Turning to the guidelines instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, he said, “implementing and acting the protocols defined by the Headquarters is very decisive and important and urged responsible officials and commissioners to follow up these approvals seriously.”

Fully implementation of health instructions and guidelines in all departments and organizations by staff and referrals is of paramount importance, the issue of which is effective in combating the spread of the disease, President Rouhani highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani emphasized the need to make the utmost effort in line with accelerating completion and development of e-government services and added, “this move is effective in preventing the spread of the disease and accelerating presentation of e-services in the administration system of the country.”

He stressed the need to observe health instructions, social distancing and using face masks in public transportation means including metro, bus and passenger terminals.

Refraining from public and family gatherings is of the necessary and important principle in the fight against COVID-19, and this issue should be taken into serious consideration, President Rouhani added.

