Iran able to go through current difficult conditions: Rouhani

Speaking on Sunday at a meeting of the government's economic coordination board, Rouhani said that "the government is certainly realistic about the current difficult situation and, at the same time, is trying to solve the country's problems by relying on domestic capabilities and operational and objective solutions, far from imaginary slogans.”

He noted that the difficult conditions have been caused by the US’ economic terrorism, as well as the coronavirus outbreak that has led to inevitable restrictions in the country.

"Determining solutions should not be based on a dreamy view and independent of the country's economic realities or disappointing and pessimistic attitudes towards the country's capabilities and potentials," President’s official website quoted him as saying.

MAH/President.ir