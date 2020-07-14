Global COVID-19 cases pass 13.2 million, deaths top 575,000

As of Tuesday, 13,236,265 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 575,543 have died, while 7,696,551 have recovered.

Some 138,247 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 3,479,483 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 1,887,959 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72,921 people have died.

There are now more than 907,645 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and 23,727 people have died.

Russia (733,699), Peru (330,123), Chile (317,657), Mexico (304,435), Spain (303,033), and the UK (290,133) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Iran also announced that some 259,652 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 222,539 have recovered and a total of 13,032 have lost their lives.

