Haley reacts to Iran-China partnership

“The partnership ... would vastly expand Chinese presence in banking, telecommunications, ports, railways, and dozens of other projects," she claimed.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

During the past week, however, some claims and reports were made by some specific foreign-based media lashing out at the Islamic Republic.

The unfounded claims about the issue argued for example, that under this 25-year cooperation, Iran is to hand over Kish Island to China in exchange for military, regional and international support or some named the cooperation a 'secretive deal'.

Rumors are still going around despite the explanations offered by the Iranian officials asserting that the plan for strategic cooperation between Iran and China would be designed on equal footing, on the basis of common views, and with the purpose of supporting multilateralism.

On July 12, FM Zarif described the rumors over the sale of Kish Island to China due to the intentions of the enemies to prevent the development of Iran-China relations.

Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with China is a strategic relationship based on common interests and mutual respect.

The process of drafting this document began with Mr. Xi Jinping's visit to Tehran in 2015, and the two countries decided to design a long-term roadmap during that visit which the parties are still negotiating on this document, he added.

