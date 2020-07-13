Iran-China 25-year coop. roadmap unacceptable to enemies

Abbas Mousavi told reporters that, "the other parties believe that via this roadmap the Islamic Republic would be able to make the US economic pressure campaign and sanctions futile, which is of course true."

Hailing Iran-China historical and warm ties, he announced Iran's readiness for starting long-term cooperation with countries that are interested in having a similar roadmap to that of China with Iran.

Mousavi noted that the prepared draft of the roadmap by Iran will end in the endorsement of contracts in various sectors with China.

"Iran-China cooperation will enter a new phase by the correct track laying."

Lamenting that by pulling out from the JCPOA, Trump destroyed the achievement of 13 years of negotiations, Mousavi said withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposition of sanctions on Iran made the Islamic Republic scale down its JCPOA commitments.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

