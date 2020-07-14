Iran, China coop. roadmap valuable: official

He made the remarks on Tuesday, saying, “When two countries agree to have a long-term roadmap, it means that they are thinking of finding ways to work together for a long time.”

He went on to say the document is currently being negotiated and when the process is over, relevant organizations can participate in this regard.

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, the enemies regard the cooperation roadmap 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

