China attaches importance to ties with Iran: spox

She made the remarks in reaction to a report by ‘New York Times’ claiming that draft agreement on China and Iran will expand China's influence in relevant sectors in Iran.

“China attaches importance to developing friendly cooperative relations with other countries,” Chunying said addressing the Regular Press Conference.

“Iran is a friendly nation enjoying normal exchange and cooperation with China,” she added.

Iran and China have provided a draft on a 25-year roadmap for mutual strategic relations.

The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

The deal has been facing a wide range of reactions.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed Tehran’s readiness for setting out roadmaps similar to the one that is in the works with China, with other friendly countries, saying attacks targeting the pending arrangement with Beijing are definitely being orchestrated from abroad.

“We are prepared for signing similar [frameworks of] understanding with other friendly countries,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in Tehran on Monday, addressing a press conference.

“We seek to define our relations [with those countries] on long-term rather than periodical bases,” he added.

MR/IRN83854619PR