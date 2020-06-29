Q1 Exports from Iran’s East Azarbaijan reach $710 million

According to the supervisor of East Azarbaijan Customs Offices, Leili Orangi, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, China, Afghanistan, Italy, Bulgaria, and Pakistan were the main export destinations of the province during the three-month period.

East Azarbaijan province mainly exports plastic products, fuels, mineral oils, distillation products, cast iron, iron and steel and products thereof, edible fruits, mechanical machinery, glass and glass artifacts, products made of grains, milk, chocolate and pastry.

Orangi said the province's customs revenues exceeded 952 billion rials (around $4.76 million) during the period under review, indicating a 21% decline.

According to the official, the province's exports during the third calendar month (June 20) amounted to 173,000 tons worth $298 million.

She noted that over 26,000 tons of commodities worth over $64 million were also imported through the northwestern province’s customs in the same month.

Turkey, the UAE, Germany, China, Georgia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Austria and Spain were respectively the top ten exporters to East Azarbaijan during the month under review, Orangi added.

