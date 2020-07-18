Export of Iranian products to UAE hits 8% growth in Q1

Farzad Piltan put the value of products exported from Iran to the UAE in first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 22, 2020) at $1 billion, showing an eight percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s export of products to UAE in this period hit from $900 million in third three months of last year (from March 21 to June 22, 2019) to $1 billion in third quarter of the current year (from March 21 to June 22, 2020).

Statistics indicated that export of products from Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates from March 21 to June 22, 2020 increased about 40% in terms of volume as compared to the same period of last year and hit from about 2.4 million tons to 3.4 million tons, he added.

MA/IRN83859025