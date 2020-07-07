Tunisia calls for expansion of Parliamentary ties with Iran

In his Tuesday congratulatory message on the occasion of Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's appointment as the new Iranian Parliament speaker, Al-Ghannouchi underscored the development of brotherly relations between the Iranian and Tunisian Parliaments which will lead into the achievement of joint interests.

Back in mid-June, Al-Ghannouchi held a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Tunis Mohammad-Reza Raouf-Sheybani, where Raouf-Sheybani gave Ghalibaf’s message to him. Ghalibaf in that message stresses the importance of expanding the inter-parliamentary relations and the necessity to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties.

Al-Ghanouchi, at the time, stressed the expansion of ties between the two countries’ merchants and parliaments.

He said that Iran and Tunisia have long relations and that Tehran and Tunis have common ideas in many regional and international issues, including the issue of Palestine.

He hoped that Iran and Tunisia will create chances for dialog using equity, justice, freedom, and democracy.

