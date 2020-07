In a letter rendered this week, Äşimbaev congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for his election as the new speaker of the Iranian Parliament, saying, "On the behalf of the Senate of Kazakhstan, I would like to warmly congratulate you on your election as the new Iranian Parliament Speaker."

He further expressed hope that the strengthening of the relations between the two parliaments during Ghalibaf's mission.

