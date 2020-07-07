Speaker of India’s House of People congratulates Ghalibaf

In a message on Tuesday, Speaker of India’s House of People Om Birla congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the new Iranian Parliament Speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

The message reads as follows:

On the behalf of India’s House of the People, I would like to warmly congratulate you on your election as the new Iranian Parliament Speaker.

Your election coincides with the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Friendship Agreement between Iran and India, which gives us a good opportunity to further strengthen our historical, civilizational, and cultural ties.

I am confident that during your presidency, the two countries' parliaments will expand their bilateral cooperation.

