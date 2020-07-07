Sheikh Zakzaky’s supporters stage protests in Nigeria

The office of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement Leader Zakzaky in a twitter account on Tue. announced, “a group of supporters and well-wishers of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky staged a daily rally in Nigerian capital Abuja.

Protesters demanded the immediate and unconditional release of him (Sheikh Zakzaky) by the Nigerian government, the tweet added.

This is while that since Zaria disaster in 2015, well-wishers and supporters of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky have been holding peaceful rallies in different times, demanding for the release of Shekih Zakzaky and his wife.

In 2015, Nigerian Army brutally invaded and attacked Imam Hussein’s mourners in Sahib al-Zaman Husseiniyah and killed about 2,000 mourners. After injuring Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Nigerian Army transferred him to an unknown location.

Following the Nigerian Army’s attack to Baqiyatallah Husseiniyah, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky was severely injured and lost one of his eyes completely due to the severity of his injuries and his another eye was exposed to blindness.

