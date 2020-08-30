  1. Politics
Nigerian Police attacks Shiite mourners on Ashura

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Dozens of people were injured and two were arrested after Nigerian police attacked mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on Ashura day, Sunday.

Ashura mourning ceremonies were held in more than 300 areas of Nigeria by supporters of the prominent Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and in some areas police clashed with mourners, injuring and detaining several, Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) website reported.

Head of the London-based IHRC Massoud Shajareh wrote on Sunday, "Now is the time for the relevant international organizations and unions to take appropriate action against the Muhammadu Buhari government.

