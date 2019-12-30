Senior Iranian cleric hails Sheikh Zakzaky’s bravery against Nigerian govt.

“The endurance and endeavors of Sheikh Zakzaky are a blessing from God; But, we, for our part, have a bigger obligation toward him, and I hope our authorities, with God Almighty’s assistance, can fulfill their responsibilities in this regard [to help release the cleric],” Ayatollah Javadi Amoli said in a meeting with the daughters of the jailed cleric in Qom.

During the meeting, one of the daughters of Sheikh Zakzaky said his father had been under the supervision of security forces during the past four years.

“Presently, my father is under high pressure and the Nigerian government does not let him use medical services," she said, noting that the Nigerian Government is putting pressure on Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky with support from the US and Saudi Arabia.

She reminded that Sheikh Zakzaky had traveled to India for treatment but due to cooperation between the Nigerian and Indian governments, he was returned to Nigeria and imprisoned.

Sheikh Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost the sight of his left eye in a 2015 raid by security forces, that left more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons dead. His wife also sustained serious injuries during the raid.

He has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.

Nigerian authorities have transferred top Shia cleric and his wife to a dilapidated prison, where many detainees have so far died due to lack of medical attention.

