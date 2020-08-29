Nigerians hold demonstration to support Sheikh Zakzaky

The demonstrators held rallies while carrying special Muharram flags calling for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, and his wife.

The Nigerian military killed nearly 1,000 people, including a number of members of Sheikh Zakzaky's family, in 2015 in an attack on a gathering of supporters of the Sheikh in Zaria.

Despite his release by the Nigerian Supreme Court, the authorities still hold him in detention illegally.

Zakzaky, who is in his mid-60s, has been in detention since December 2015 after his residence in the city of Zaria was raided by the Nigerian Army, during which he was beaten and lost vision in his left eye.

Sheikh Zakzaky was detained without trial for two years after his arrest in December 2015 until a Nigerian court made false charges against him in 2018.

MR/IRIB2807389