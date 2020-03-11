Iranian envoy to Brussels submits credential to Belgian King

Dehghani conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Belgian King and full readiness of Iranian government for the development and expansion of relations with Belgium in all political, economic, cultural, scientific and parliamentary fields as well as fighting against terrorism.

While expressing mutual respect to President Rouhani, Belgian King regretted Iranian people who are grappling with the pandemic coronavirus and other problems.

He welcomed development of relations between Iran and Belgium in all fields.

Presently, Dehghani is Iran’s envoy to European Union (EU) and also accredited ambassador to Luxembourg.

