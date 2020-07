Ecuador’s Ambassador to Tehran German Alejandro Ortega Almeida, Slovak Ambassador Lubomir Golian, and Norway's Ambassador to Iran Lars Nordrum bid farewell to Zarif as their tenures have ended in Iran.

On the same day, new Spanish Ambassador Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña and Portuguese َAmbassador Carlos Rico Antonio da Costa Neves submitted a copy of their credentials to FM Zarif.

HJ/4983729/4983722