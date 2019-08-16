Iranian envoy submits credential to Algeria’s interim president

In this meeting, Iranian ambassador described relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria 'friendly,' and emphasized the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran for strengthening and expanding the bilateral relations in various fields.

For his part, Algeria’s interim president Abdelkader Bensaleh conveyed his warmest greetings to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and wished evermore success to the ambassador in his new post in line with strengthening bilateral ties.

Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and head of Algeria’s Presidential Office also attended the meeting.

Hossein Mashalchizadeh replaced Reza Ameri, former Iranian ambassador to Algeria.

