IKCO’s export of automotive parts tripled in Q1

With the planning made in this regard, the country’s leading car manufacturing company, increased export of its manufactured spare parts as well as non-spare parts in the said period as compared to the ladt year's corresponding period.

Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) has planned to boom export of its products in the current year in line with materializing objectives of the 13th government under President Raeisi in line with promoting export.

Meanwhile, export of 15,000 vehicles has been put atop agenda of the company in the current year (to end March 20, 2023).

MA/FNA14010417000505