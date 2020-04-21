Iran's SAIPA named leading Iranian car manufacturing co.

Some 831,334 cars were manufactured in the country last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 19, 2020] showing a 13 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) produced 372,591 vehicles, registering a 12.5 percent decrease as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) produced 425,825 vehicles last year [from March 21, 2018 to March 19, 2019].

SAIPA Group produced 414,575 cars last year [from March 21, 2019 to March 19, 2020], the rate of which hit about 419,845 in 1397 [from March 21, 2018 to March 19, 2019].

