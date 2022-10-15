Iran to set up car production line in Armenia: TPOI chief

Alireza Payman-Pak said that a leading Iranian car manufacturer and also an Armenian investor have expressed their readiness to launch the car production line as a joint venture, the issue of which is pursued by the Armenian Ministry of Economy and also the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

He added that the initial agreement for the construction of 100 percent Iranian-produced cars has been made in Armenia, based on which, the briefing plan will be readied.

Turning to the bartering deal between Iran and Armenia in the field of auto cooperation, Payman-Pak added that no bartering deal is carried out between the two countries in this area.

Presently, the Armenian private sector purchases cars from Iran and supplies them in its domestic market, he emphasized.

All Iranian cars exported to Armenia have totally been manufactured by Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO), he said, adding that about 200 cars have so far been ordered by Armenia.

Offering vast after-sales services and easy accessibility to parts are of paramount importance in the area of exports, so, in cooperation and coordination with the private sector of Armenia, it is hoped that the country will witness the growing trend of exporting cars to this country in the first phase, he noted.

He went on to add that Armenia is among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries which does not pay any trade tariff to these countries.

Suitable opportunities have been provided for the country in order to export quality cars to the Eurasian Economic Union’s markets, the TPOI chief added.

MA/5608830