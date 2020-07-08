Iran, Russia seeking to expand energy coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali noted during the meeting that the two countries have made good progress in the political, security, defense, and military fields, however, both sides must strive to expand cultural and economic ties as well.

He further expressed hope that joint projects in the fields of energy, transportation, agriculture, and trade will be completed soon.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow and Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Tikhonov held a meeting on Friday and conferred on boosting energy cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold the 16th round of the Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation in September.

