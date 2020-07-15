Iran’s defense progresses unfazed by sanctions: Hatami

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements in the field of defense under sanctions condition, so that sanctions imposed by enemies has not prevented Iran from developing and progressing its defense power.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on Tue. in a reaction to the efforts of the US government for extending Iran’s arms embargo and added, “US officials are trying to extend Iran’s arms embargo, which will end in Oct. 2020, but US authorities should know that they will not succeed in this way.”

Brigadier general Hatami termed the request of US government for an extension of Iran’s arms embargo as “excessive demands and biased” and added, “countries in the world will not back down from this request and will not cooperate with the US in this way.”

Under such circumstances, US authorities will not succeed in extending Iran’s arms embargo in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Brigadier General Hatami stressed.

