US not to change its policy against Iran

He noted that the Islamic Republic is an independent country that does not rely on the West or the East.

“Being independent does not mean that Iran cannot cooperate with other nations. We must have balanced economic and political relations with various countries. Currently, we must take this opportunity to expand our bilateral ties with China and Russia amid US sanctions on Iran,” he added.

He went on to say that US policies against the Islamic Republic will not undergo a fundamental change even if Democrats win at the next presidential election.

“Republicans have violent tactics however Democrats follow soft ones. Their goals are the same, therefore it does not matter to us what kind of government comes to power in the United States,” he emphasized.

