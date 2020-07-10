US to never succeed in extending Iran arms embargo: Russia

"This resolution has very sad prospects. I mean, they just do not exist," Nebenzia said in an open online interview, Sputnik reported.

According to the diplomat, Russia told the US as soon as the latter started working on the resolution that it has "absolutely no chance of being adopted."

"The adoption of such a resolution would put an end to the JCPOA. It is clear that Iran will never accept that, and it has the right to do so," Nebenzia added.

In June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the draft resolution.

ZZ/SPUTNIK