Iran has no arms dependency on foreign countries

Brigadier General Mehdi Kelishadi made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with Mehr news agency and said, “today, the country enjoys high capability and potential in manufacturing military arms and weapons and is able to produce all these weapons inside the country, no need to arms dependency on foreign countries.”

He pointed to the US efforts for the extension of Iran’s arms embargo, duration of which will be terminated in Oct. 2020 under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and added, “JCPOA and its pertinent issues are futile and useless for Iranian people so that it did not bear any achievements for people of the country.”

In the current situation, JCPOA cannot even be revived, he said, adding, “people do not accept JCPOA with any justification and argument and do not care about arms embargoes.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general pointed to the salient achievements and considerable progress gained in the country in the defense field and reiterated, “relying on the assistance of the Almighty God, high-quality and best weapons, as well as military equipment, are manufactured in the country.”

The country also has taken a giant stride in the field of technology of launching satellite into space, so that the weapons that are unveiled every now and then during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) has frustrated enemies and foiled their conspiracies waged against the country.

