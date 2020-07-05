Rouhani felicitates Algeria on independence day

The message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune,

President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria,

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

I hope that given the historical background and potential of the two countries, we will see the development of relations in all bilateral, regional and international aspects.

I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

ZZ/President.ir