Jul 5, 2020, 9:54 AM

Rouhani felicitates Algeria on independence day

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – In a message congratulating the anniversary of the independence of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the President expressed hope that relations between the two countries would develop in all dimensions.

The message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune,

President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria,

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

I hope that given the historical background and potential of the two countries, we will see the development of relations in all bilateral, regional and international aspects.

I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani           

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

