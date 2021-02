In his message to Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Rouhani wrote: "I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Majesty and the people of your country on National Day of Kuwait."

"I hope that in the shadow of unity and empathy, and taking advantage of the religious, cultural, and historical commonalities, we will witness the increasing expansion of fraternal cooperation between the two countries."

HJ/5155961