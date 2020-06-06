Pres. Rouhani felicitates Sweden on National Day

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and the Swedish nation as they celebrated the National Day of Sweden.

“I hope that in the critical situation caused by COVID-19, with joint sympathy and efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Sweden, we will see the expansion of global peace and stability as well as bilateral and international relations,” he said.

The Iranian president also prayed for the king’s health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

Sweden celebrates its National Day on June 6 in honor of two historical events, including Gustav Vasa being elected king (June 6, 1523) and the adoption of a new constitution (June 6, 1809). The day was voted by the Swedish Parliament to become a public holiday in 2014.

