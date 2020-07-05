Jahangiri felicitates Independence Day of Algeria

In his message to PM Abdelaziz Djerad, Jahangiri congratulated the occasion to the Algerian nation and government.

He also hoped for the development of mutual ties in the future.

Also on Sunday and in a message to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of the independence of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would develop.

Independence Day, observed annually on July 5 every year, is a National Holiday in Algeria commemorating Algeria's independence from France on July 5, 1962.

