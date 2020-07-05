  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2020, 9:00 PM

Jahangiri felicitates Independence Day of Algeria

Jahangiri felicitates Independence Day of Algeria

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – In a message on Sunday, Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri felicitated Algerian government and nation on the country's Independence Day.

In his message to PM Abdelaziz Djerad, Jahangiri congratulated the occasion to the Algerian nation and government.

He also hoped for the development of mutual ties in the future.

Also on Sunday and in a message to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of the independence of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and expressed hope that relations between the two countries would develop.

Independence Day, observed annually on July 5 every year, is a National Holiday in Algeria commemorating Algeria's independence from France on July 5, 1962.

HJ/4966581

News Code 160576

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News