  1. Politics
Jun 30, 2020, 4:39 PM

Iran condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Iran condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the Monday Terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, which led into death of multiple people.

Mousavi said on Tuesday that "the only way to uproot terrorism is cooperation and synergic interaction among world countries and in particular the regional ones."

In a Monday message, the Iranian Embassy to Pakistan, while expressing hope that the country would overcome the sinister phenomenon of terrorism, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Karachi.

In his twitter account, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote that Pakistan’s Army has defeated terrorists in various areas who take their last breaths.

At least six people have been killed after gunmen attacked the stock exchange, according to rescue officials.

Initial reports suggested a group of four attackers have stormed the building, after throwing a grenade and have fired several shots.

HJ/4962399

News Code 160385

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News