Iran condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

Mousavi said on Tuesday that "the only way to uproot terrorism is cooperation and synergic interaction among world countries and in particular the regional ones."

In a Monday message, the Iranian Embassy to Pakistan, while expressing hope that the country would overcome the sinister phenomenon of terrorism, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Karachi.

In his twitter account, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote that Pakistan’s Army has defeated terrorists in various areas who take their last breaths.

At least six people have been killed after gunmen attacked the stock exchange, according to rescue officials.

Initial reports suggested a group of four attackers have stormed the building, after throwing a grenade and have fired several shots.

