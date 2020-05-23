Pres. Rouhani condoles Pakistan PM over plane crash

"The crash of a passenger plane near Karachi Airport, which killed dozens of its passengers and the people of the region, caused great sorrow," wrote Rouhani in a message to Imran Khan on Friday.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims of this tragedy, and I pray to the Almighty God for the health and success of Your Excellency and the pride and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” the President added according to its official website.

A passenger plane with near 100 people on board crashed in a residential area in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday noon.

While dozens are feared dead, at least six wounded have been taken to a hospital, but yet to be confirmed if they are crash survivors.

