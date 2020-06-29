Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Karachi

In his twitter account, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini wrote that Pakistan’s Army has defeated terrorists in various areas who take their last breaths.

Gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday and at least four assailants were killed, police said.

Initial reports suggest a group of four attackers have stormed the building, after throwing a grenade and have fired several shots.

There are reports of at least two people killed, however, the number of casualties is not yet verified.

The incident is believed to be ongoing; security forces have reportedly cordoned off the area.

Faisal Edhi, the chief of the country's main rescue ambulance service, said four attackers have been killed by the security forces so far.

"Two were killed at the gate, and two of them went inside in an injured state and were then killed there," Edhi said, speaking to reporters close to the site of the attack in Karachi's main business district.

The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistan’s largest and oldest stock exchange, incorporated with the exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.

