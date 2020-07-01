Iran records 2,549 new COVID-19 cases

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said with the cases, the total number of infections in the country is now standing at 230,211.

She also added that 141 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 10,958.

Moreover, she noted, 3,082 patients are in critical condition.

Lari said the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 191,487.

Over 1.69 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country, she added.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan have red status while the condition in provinces of Bushehr, Ilam, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi is becoming alarming.

