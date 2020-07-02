Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Destructive, destabilizing presence of US, ‘real threat to region’

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Wed. in a reaction to the statements of US Special Envoy for Iran's Affairs Brian Hook, his divisive mission to the countries of region and his threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “military option on the Americas’ table is a moldy option that has been on the table of delusional US presidents for years.”

Iran, Russia, Turkey issue joint statement on Syria

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey issued a joint statement, emphasizing their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Leader urges probe into deadly blast at a Tehran clinic

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered commiserations over the death of a number of people in an explosion and at a medical clinic in northern Tehran, stressing the need for a probe into the causes of the incident.

Iran resumes gas export to Turkey: official

The spokesperson of National Iranian Gas Company announced the resumption of Iranian gas exports to Turkey today. Mohammad Asgari said on Wednesday that Iran has resumed gas export to Turkey today with the completion of gas pipeline repairs in Turkey.

Human rights just tool in service of US malign aspirations

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi described human rights just a tool in service of US malign aspirations, saying it is not a sincere concern for US. In a Wednesday tweet, Mousavi wrote, "As it is explicitly stated by the guy who spearheads American hawks’ anti-Iran agenda, to US, human rights r just a tool in service of US malign aspirations & not a sincere concern."

Zionist only understand language of resistance: Parl. speaker

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on Wed. in a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)'s Political Bureau and reiterated, “Zionists only understand the language of resistance and any compromise and appeasement against them [Israelis] will not go anywhere.”

Iranian-Turkish border guards enjoy good interaction: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said in a meeting with Iranian ambassador to Turkey, that the interaction between Iranian and Turkish border guards is of high quality and we are looking forward to expanding our interactions and cooperation more and more.

Two Iranian animations to be screened at 36th Cartoon Club Festival in Italy

Two Iranian animations namely “Identity” and “This way, that way” have been accepted in the International program of the 36th Cartoon Club Festival in Italy.

Iran to continue to support Syria with greater vigor

Condemning any sanctions against nations in the world, especially Syria, President Rouhani stressed Iran will continue to support the Syrian government and people with greater vigor.

"I believe that the Astana process, as the only successful process in helping to resolve the Syrian crisis peacefully, has made great strides, and maintaining and developing it is the duty of the three friendly and neighboring countries as guarantors of this process,"said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the virtual meeting on Astana Process on Wednesday.

Iran records 2,549 new COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus disease has infected 2,549 people across Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said with the cases, the total number of infections in the country is now standing at 230,211.

