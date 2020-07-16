  1. Iran
Jul 16, 2020, 2:45 PM

Iran records 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,500 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, said Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Thursday.

There are accordingly 267,061 Covid-19 patients in Iran.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,914 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 198 persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,608.

According to Lari, of those originally infected, 230,608 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 2.07 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Provinces of East and West Azerbaijan, Ilam, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan are in red conditions.

