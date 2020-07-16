Iran records 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

There are accordingly 267,061 Covid-19 patients in Iran.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Lari said that 1,914 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 198 persons died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 13,608.

According to Lari, of those originally infected, 230,608 patients have recovered.

The spokesperson noted that over 2.07 million COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Provinces of East and West Azerbaijan, Ilam, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan are in red conditions.

HJ/4975592