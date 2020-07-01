Coronavirus cases pass 10.5 million worldwide

By Wednesday morning (Iran GMT +4:30), the total number of cases stood at 10,591,079 while the fatalities increased to 514,021.

With 2,727,853 cases and 130,122 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,408,485 infections and 59,656 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (647,849), followed by India (585,792), the UK (312,654), Spain (296,351), Peru (285,213), Chile (279,393), Italy (240,578), Iran (227,662), Mexico (226,089), Pakistan (213,470), Turkey (199,906), Germany (195,832), and Saudi Arabia (190,823), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,730), Italy (34,767), France (29,843), Spain (28,355), Mexico (27,769), India (17,410), and Iran (10,817).

