Intl conf. on peace process kicks off in Kabul

Organized by the َAfghan Presidential Palace, the event is hosted by acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Tolo news reported.

Representatives from the United States, Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries in the region are attending the meeting.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi on Sunday said the government is committed to starting the intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible to ensure peace, stability, and an end to the war in the country.

Afghanistan is scheduled to host three important regional, trans-regional and tripartite meetings on the peace and Inter-Afghani talks.

According to a spokesman with the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the first meeting, the one held on Monday via video conference, is among regional countries and strategic partners of Afghanistan, where the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarit will be attending as well.

The tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China will also be held with the main focus being on strengthening regional and trans-regional consensus on Afghanistan peace and Inter-Afghan talks.

It is worth mentioning that during a two-day visit by the Afghan Foreign Minister to Iran on July 2, the Iranian and Afghan sides agreed to prepare a comprehensive document on Iran and Afghanistan cooperation within three next months.

Iran has announced readiness for hosting Inter-Afghan talks.

