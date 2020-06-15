Iran, Pakistan discuss Afghanistan peace process

In this bilateral talk, the two sides discussed a wide range of regional developments including situation of Afghanistan and peace process in this country.

Pakistan envoy to Tehran in a tweet added that Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan affairs was looking forward to cooperating with his Pakistani counterpart to achieve common goals for peace, wellbeing and stability in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that Ambassador of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi kicked off his mission in Iran after submitting his credential to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in March 2020.

