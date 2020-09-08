Iran emphasizes lasting stability in Afghanistan

Heading a delegation, Taherian met and held talks with high-ranking Afghan officials such as President Ashraf Ghani and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar on Tuesday.

A number of Afghan officials especially the president of the country appreciate the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peace process in Afghanistan and called for further consultation between the two countries.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan also held a meeting with Taherian and called on the neighboring countries to support the Afghan peace process.

The visit of the Iranian delegation to Kabul aims at pursuing peace policy in the country.

